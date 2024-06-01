King Charles can't force Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge?

King Charles wants his brother Duke of York Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge, his 30-room mansion, but the later has refused to budge, a new report has claimed.



Royal expert Kate Mansey, in her report for The Times, claims that the King wants the Duke of York out of Royal Lodge. But Prince Andrew refuses to budge. “Now the King threatens to cut the funding he gives his brother.”

Reacting to it, another royal expert Richard Palmer claimed, “The King can’t force Andrew out.”

He commented on Kate Mansey’s tweet, saying “This all seems to be coming to a head..”

Giving reason why the monarch can’t force his brother out of the mansion, the royal expert said, “The King can’t force Andrew out because the Duke of York’s lease is with the Crown Estate (an independent property company set up to make money for the UK government).

“But he can cut financial support to his brother.”

The Times report claimed, “The King has told Prince Andrew that after the Epstein controversy there are to be no more royal duties and no more living at his vast house in Windsor Great Park. But in an increasingly bitter stand-off, his brother refuses to budge.”