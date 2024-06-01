 
Old pal bashes Meghan Markle for making Prince Harry forget everything before her

Meghan Markle has just been called out by an old friend of hers, for making Prince Harry forget his friends allegedly

By
Web Desk

June 01, 2024

Everything has been shared by a former close friend of Meghna Markle, Lizzie Cundy.

She weighed in on everything during a candid interview with GB News.

She began the entire conversation by explaining, “I knew a lot of Harry's former friends and he has let them go.”

And “These are the friends that went on holiday with him to Vegas. He used to go and watch them play rugby. I remember a time being at a private club in Mayfair and Harry walked in with all the England rugby squad.”

“He was one of the lads, he loved his friends and he's totally disconnecting with them.”

According to Cundy, “since 2020, he's rarely been in touch with any of his old friends who actually were there to support Harry.”

She also took a trip down memory lane during her chat, and issued a reminder to the prince about his pals.

“Don't forget, Harry had quite a lot of bad press when he dressed up in a Nazi uniform and all these stories about his love life were plastered on the front of the papers,” she said.

After all, “It was his mates that picked him up and looked after him. It's very sad that he seems to have forgotten about them now.”

