Prince William building something new without Prince Harry

Prince William appears to be busying himself in creating bonds that could one day withstand the requirements of Kingship and experts believe its high time as he “needs all the love and support he can get”.

Ex-BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond issued these claims and sentiments.

She weighed in on everything during her most candid interview with OK magazine.

During that time she addressed the newfound connections Prince William seemst to be making.

According to Ms Bond it stems from how “When two people in a family fall out, it makes life very difficult not only for them, but for the rest of the family too. Loyalties are tested and there is no easy answer.”

Hence “This is a time when William needs all the love and support he can get from his family.”

But because “his brother is not, and will not, be here to help or provide a shoulder to cry on.”

So, Ms Bond admits, “I'm really glad that William has a cousin who is almost like a a brother to him in Peter Phillips.” This is because he is “incredibly down to earth” and even “formed a physical bridge between them” when Prince Harry had flown in for Prince Philip’s funeral, “as if to keep the peace.”

Prince William also included his cousin at this years’ Garden party, on the grounds of Buckingham Palace and said, “It was good to see Peter supporting William at the recent Buckingham Palace garden party... along with William's other 'replacement' brother: Mike Tindall.”

“I can imagine the three of them having a lot of fun together,” she also added before pointing out how “this is William's inner circle” now.

“People he can trust absolutely and who are showing that they are there for him when the going gets tough.”

Before concluding she also added, “I think it gave us a glimpse of the future for when William becomes King. He may not have his brother at his side, but he will have a band of loyal and close relatives to help him represent the monarchy. I'm sure that, whenever they can, they will step up to help William when the burden of Kingship finally falls on his shoulders.”