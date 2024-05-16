 

Sophie Turner admits keeping 'children away' from 'public eye' is 'tough'

Sophie Turner is a mother to two daughters, whom she shares with estranged husband, Joe Jonas

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Sophie Turner just revealed how she keeps her daughter guarded amid all the fame she has garnered.

In the latest podcast episode of The Run-Through with Vogue, the 28-year-old Joan star talked about her daughters, Willa, 3½, and Delphine, 22 months.

She shares both her daughters with estranged husband Joe Jonas and addressed how she keeps the two, away from the spotlight.

"I try and not be a mother in the public eye as much as possible, but I am a mom and I am in the public eye," Turner told the host of the podcast.

"So it's tough because my main priority is keeping my children away from that and, you know, give them the privacy," the Game of Thrones actress added.

"They never asked for eyes to be on them, and so that's my main priority. And then you get the mom shaming, which you're talking about, where it's like, 'Well she's never seen with her children,'" Sophie Turner explained, talking about the rumors that stem from constantly being in the limelight.

