Meghan Markle knows Prince Harry's the reason she's propelled as a cable TV actress

Royal commentator and author Tom Bower made all these claims and statements.

He broke down everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece he said, “Sceptics might wonder whether this latest leg of Brand Sussex's hectic campaign of self-promotion revolved around not only their own commercial interests, but at the British Royal Family.”

“The duchess never let anyone forget just why her visit to Nigeria was special.”

“Of course, she understands that it is marriage to Prince Harry that has propelled an actress in a cable TV show, who was relatively unknown in the UK, to global fame.”

“And rarely has any wife shown so much public adoration for a husband than Meghan over the last three days,” either.

Because “hers was a starring role. Indeed, the 42-year-old's unwavering self-confidence was to the fore as, with genuine aplomb, she delivered her carefully crafted script.”