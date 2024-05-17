 

Meghan Markle knows Prince Harry's the reason she's propelled as a cable TV actress

Meghan Markle reportedly understands full well that Prince Harry’s the real reason for her rise to fame

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Meghan Markle knows Prince Harry's the reason she's propelled as a cable TV actress

Meghan Markle has reportedly learned that its just her marriage to Prince Harry that’s propelling her career.

Royal commentator and author Tom Bower made all these claims and statements.

He broke down everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece he said, “Sceptics might wonder whether this latest leg of Brand Sussex's hectic campaign of self-promotion revolved around not only their own commercial interests, but at the British Royal Family.”

“The duchess never let anyone forget just why her visit to Nigeria was special.”

“Of course, she understands that it is marriage to Prince Harry that has propelled an actress in a cable TV show, who was relatively unknown in the UK, to global fame.”

“And rarely has any wife shown so much public adoration for a husband than Meghan over the last three days,” either.

Because “hers was a starring role. Indeed, the 42-year-old's unwavering self-confidence was to the fore as, with genuine aplomb, she delivered her carefully crafted script.”

More From Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romantically celebrate anniversary: See pic

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romantically celebrate anniversary: See pic
King Charles backs Prince William as he issues fresh warning video

King Charles backs Prince William as he issues fresh warning
Suri Cruise avoids celebrity lifestyle after turning 18? Expert reveals

Suri Cruise avoids celebrity lifestyle after turning 18? Expert reveals
'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to walk all over the Royals'

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to walk all over the Royals'
Prince Harry breaks silence as King Charles takes major step against him, Meghan

Prince Harry breaks silence as King Charles takes major step against him, Meghan
Will Smith shares relationship update

Will Smith shares relationship update
Kate Middleton reacts to Prince Harry's apology?

Kate Middleton reacts to Prince Harry's apology?
King Charles, Prince William desperate to stop Harry and Meghan's future ‘faux-Royal' tours

King Charles, Prince William desperate to stop Harry and Meghan's future ‘faux-Royal' tours
Queen Camilla surprises guests at opening session of Charleston Festival 2024

Queen Camilla surprises guests at opening session of Charleston Festival 2024
Jennifer Lopez's plan to save Ben Affleck marriage backfires video

Jennifer Lopez's plan to save Ben Affleck marriage backfires

Prince William opens up about major threat to future generations: 'act now' video

Prince William opens up about major threat to future generations: 'act now'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take major decision amid marital troubles

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take major decision amid marital troubles