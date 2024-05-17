Meghan Markle is running away from fledgling jam-maker image

Royal experts have just weighed in on Meghan Markle’s attempts to ditch her existing image

Experts have just weighed in on Meghan Markle’s newfound approach to ditch her image as a less than successful podcaster and fledgling jam-maker.



Royal commentator and author Tom Bower made all these claims and statements.

All of which has been shared in a piece for The Daily Mail.

In his piece he touched on the consequences the Nigeria trip, especially when it comes to their image in the eyes of cynics.

Mr Bower also painted a picture regarding Meghan’s demeanor in the country and said, “Tirelessly, she smiled, chit-chatted, clapped and posed for selfies with those she believes, thanks to a genealogy test, to be descended from her own ancestral roots.”

He also went on to note how Meghan probably think she’s “established herself as a popular British royal in Nigeria,” something which “which every Californian film star yearns.”

In the eyes of Mr Bower, “It's a welcome boost both for Brand Sussex and in particular for Meghan who, until she touched down in Lagos, was rather struggling to ditch her image as a less than successful podcaster and fledgling jam-maker.”