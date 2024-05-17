 

Netflix 'Bridgerton' boss teases season 4 production

Netflix dropped the first part of 'Bridgerton' season 3 on 16th May 2024

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Photo: Netflix 'Bridgerton' boss teases season 4 production

Bridgerton showrunner weighed in on future plans for the Netflix, regency era show.

Amid season 3’s release, Jess Brownell, who is the showrunner of the blockbuster English show, appeared for a candid chat with Hollywood Reporter.

During this conversation, she discussed her future plans for the premise and elaborated on a "map" of the where the storyline will lead to "over the next few seasons."

When asked to spill the beans on the season 4 of Bridgerton, Jess revealed, "Well, should we run as long as I hope, I do have a map in my head of where I'd like to go over the next few seasons.”

She also explained that this “map” “is important for us to be aware of so that we don't burn through too much story and so that we can adequately beat out characters journeys.”

"Where we're going I can't say exactly yet, but we are in the middle of season four, and I am so thrilled to eventually be able to share what we’re working on," she teased before resigning from the topic. 

