Dua Lipa thanks Chris Stapleton for unforgettable ACM awards duet

Dua Lipa expressed her gratitude for the duet with Chris Stapleton at the 2024 ACM Awards.

The performance, which took place at the Ford Centre in Frisco, Texas, saw the pair reimagine Stapleton's hit Think I'm in Love With You.

Following her performance, the Houdini hitmaker took to Instagram to express her amazement.

Sharing glimpses from the performance, Lipa wrote in caption, "~ ACM AWARDS 2024 ~ I can't believe this actually happened!!! Thank you @chrisstapleton for having me share the stage with you last night. Reimagining 'Think I'm In Love With You' together will be up there as one of my favourite moments in my career."



"After some careful scheming and secret planning we got together 3 days ago to rehearse this performance and its one of those pinch me moments that makes me feel so lucky that I get to make music and witness this kind of magic first-hand," she added.

Lipa extended her gratitude to Stapleton and his team, including his wife Morgan and the entire band.

She also expressed appreciation for her longtime collaborator William, stating, "Thank you to my day 1, William for always having my back through every musical adventure i've been on since I was 18."