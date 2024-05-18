 

Britney Spears stunned by her quick leg recovery

Britney Spears opens up about her injury in leg and updates fans about the recovery

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Britney Spears stunned by her quick leg recovery

Britney Spears is giving fans a peek into her injured leg stating that it is getting heal fast.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic hitmaker said, "Just last week can you believe it How is it already better ??? Well I was stubborn and did it my way !!! I didn't listen to a [expletive] soul I even wore heels at night and danced with the saints."

"I went into the ocean at 3:00 in the morning naked every night in Mexico." she continued. "I drank expensive wine and sang in my outside shower !!! I did 12 videos in Mexico with my favorite new dresses, I read all the books in the hotel. I took night drives that pissed me off because I wasn't at the wheel."

"A lady ripped me off she made me pay 750 dollars in a store when it was just 300. I washed my own clothes in the tub. I got nasty and put oil all over my body and shot in a swimsuit but I never posted it. I learned to look up a little bit more."

It's unclear how Britney had an injury in foot nor she mention any medical attention for it.

