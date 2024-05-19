Kristin Chenoweth speaks out on abuse after Sean Diddy's shocking assault video

Kristin Chenoweth opened up about the domestic abuse she faced during her previous relationship.



The 55-year-old actress took to her official X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and agonized over the latest video of Sean Diddy kicking and shoving his former girlfriend.

She wrote in the post, "Honestly I have my reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering me so much. The main thing I need to do is pray for him. For real."

Later, a commenter pointed out to the Broadway actress that she should pray for "victims" and not "evil abusers," to counter the comment Chenoweth came up with her own experience with abuse for the first time.



"Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go," she began by reflecting on her past. "Several years ago I was severely abused. It took me therapy and prayer to understand I deserved better."

"I was deeply injured physically and spiritually," she also wrote in another post as well.

"The only thing I knew to do when I got out was pray. Pray for myself. Pray for him as he grew up abused. So. There y'all go."

"It was the lowest I’ve been in my life," she continued by sharing several more posts after the fiest and admitted, "I must admit I haven’t forgiven yet. It's beyond me. God is helping me through that part."

Before concluding Chenoweth wrote that maybe her experience will help someone.A victim has to handle it however [she/he/they] needs to and is best for them," "A victim has to handle it however [she/he/they] needs to and is best for them."

The Pushing Daisies alum's confession came a day after CNN made public 2016 surveillance video footage of the 54-year-old rapper, Diddy Sean on May 17 in which he can be seen physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.