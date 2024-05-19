Buckingham Palace shares King Charles meaningful message

Buckingham Palace has issued a meaningful message of King Charles on the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino.



King Charles and Queen Camilla have sent special warmest wishes and prayers on this solemn occasion of remembrance and commemoration.

Palace shared the message of King Charles on its official social media handles.

The message reads, “Eighty years ago, the Battle of Monte Cassino concluded with an Allied victory which opened the Road to Rome and marked the beginning of the end for the occupation of Italy. The actions of the courageous men and women who achieved success here were vital to enabling the landings in Normandy a few weeks later.”

The monarch continued, “On this Eightieth Anniversary, let us pause to reflect on the immense sacrifices made by so many for the cause of freedom in Europe - perhaps ever more poignant today.

“Let us remember all those who fought in the campaign, including the lives of the Commonwealth personnel who never returned home and lie, or are remembered, in the Cassino War Cemetery. And let us also recall the hardships, service and suffering of the Italian civilian population during this period.”

He further said, “Coming together to honour the fallen on this hallowed ground, reminds us that the rights and freedoms we enjoy today were won at a great cost, and bring with them great responsibilities for our generations and those yet unborn. Such sacrifice can never be forgotten.”

The message was read by Princess Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh at the Service of Commemoration at Cassino War Cemetery, Italy.