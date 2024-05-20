 

Meghan Markle worried Archie will want his royal connections back

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Meghan Markle reportedly has no interest in encouraging a trip back to the UK for Prince Archie, despite his and Prince Harry’s desperation to do so.

According to reports made by royal author Tom Quinn, the prince is “apparently desperate to visit the UK” with his father and “loves the idea that his grandad lives in a castle.”

As of right now, its all becoming a “longed-for fantasy” which Meghan fears will lead her son to resent her over, according to the outlet.

For those unversed, the young prince lives in Montecito, LA with his parents Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and a little sister named Princess Lilibet.

The report by Mr Quinn states, “Archie loves the idea that his grandad lives in a castle and Meghan was worried that a magnificent shepherd's hut or similar extravagant present will only increase Archie's growing interest in his royal connections.”

“She doesn't want Britain to become a longed-for fantasy for her son so she had been pushing Harry to insist that his father gets Archie a simple present.”

