 

Emotional Katy Perry bids farewell to 'American Idol'

'American Idol' pays glowing tribute to Katy Perry as she exits the show

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

On the last day of Katy Perry at American Idol, the ABC show paid tribute to her through emotional performances

It started with a medley of the twelve leading female singers of the competition singing her top hits like Dark Horse, California Gurls, and Teenage Dream.

Katy, meanwhile, belted What Makes a Woman in the finale with contestant Jack Blocker.

The Grammy-nominated singer previously announced on The Jimmy Kimmel Show her plans to exit the music show after nearly six years of being judged there.

"Well, you know, this fall, this September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It's really exciting. It's a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans," she said, noting, "So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol."

She continued, "I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.

