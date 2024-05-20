 

WATCH: Jurgen Klopp's wife becomes emotional at Liverpool farewell

Klopp's wife Ulla Sandrock wipes tears as couple bids farewell to Liverpool

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Liverpool football manager Jurgen Klopp enjoyed his last day with a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers Sunday, sporting a huge smile before the farewell speech, that made his wife emotional.

A video surfaced on social media Sunday that showed Ulla Sandrock, Jurgen Klopp’s wife, wiping away her teas during the farewell at Anfield, marking the Premier League season’s end.

During Liverpool’s match, the German manager was wearing black but as the tide turned and results favoured his men, Klopp wore a red hoodie to celebrate the victory. The hoodie had a heart on the front with a message: “Thank you luv.”

The wife of the 56-year-old manager Ulla was the influential person behind his life’s biggest decisions.

She was the one who advised Klopp to extend his contract with Liverpool two years ago.

During Klopp’s final season at Borussia Dortmund, Ulla was concerned about how management was going hard on her life partner.

Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool made headlines in January as he had claimed earlier that his wife had already decided what steps needed to be taken after his departure from Anfield.

“There's a few things Ulla told me — I have to learn cooking and a dance class. I said you don't want me to have a break because if I do that I will start working after four weeks again!” Klopp told Sky News in April.

“I should learn cooking probably so I can at least make some breakfast or whatever. This will be the first time in my life where I don't have a real idea of what I will do and that's exactly what I want.”

Who is better, Messi or Ronaldo?
Who is better, Messi or Ronaldo?
FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: 'Jinnah Stadium floodlights don't meet FIFA, AFC specifications'
FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: 'Jinnah Stadium floodlights don't meet FIFA, AFC specifications'
Mauricio Pochettino: What's the future of Chelsea manager amid good performance
Mauricio Pochettino: What's the future of Chelsea manager amid good performance
Gary Kirsten joins Pakistan ahead of England T20I series
Gary Kirsten joins Pakistan ahead of England T20I series
WATCH: Messi's son Mateo shows off football skills on Inter Miami pitch
WATCH: Messi's son Mateo shows off football skills on Inter Miami pitch
Cristiano Ronaldo's prediction for this Premier League season comes true
Cristiano Ronaldo's prediction for this Premier League season comes true
England women whitewash Pakistan in T20I series
England women whitewash Pakistan in T20I series
Georgina Rodriguez releases wake-up selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez releases wake-up selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo
Rashid Khan receives warm welcome upon returning Kabul after 4 years
Rashid Khan receives warm welcome upon returning Kabul after 4 years
Why Kylian Mbappe not included in PSG squad amid last match?
Why Kylian Mbappe not included in PSG squad amid last match?
Pakistan women cricketers meet men's squad in Leeds
Pakistan women cricketers meet men's squad in Leeds
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo hugs Neymar at Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury fight
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo hugs Neymar at Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury fight