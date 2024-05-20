WATCH: Jurgen Klopp's wife becomes emotional at Liverpool farewell

Liverpool football manager Jurgen Klopp enjoyed his last day with a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers Sunday, sporting a huge smile before the farewell speech, that made his wife emotional.



A video surfaced on social media Sunday that showed Ulla Sandrock, Jurgen Klopp’s wife, wiping away her teas during the farewell at Anfield, marking the Premier League season’s end.

During Liverpool’s match, the German manager was wearing black but as the tide turned and results favoured his men, Klopp wore a red hoodie to celebrate the victory. The hoodie had a heart on the front with a message: “Thank you luv.”

The wife of the 56-year-old manager Ulla was the influential person behind his life’s biggest decisions.

She was the one who advised Klopp to extend his contract with Liverpool two years ago.

During Klopp’s final season at Borussia Dortmund, Ulla was concerned about how management was going hard on her life partner.

Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool made headlines in January as he had claimed earlier that his wife had already decided what steps needed to be taken after his departure from Anfield.

“There's a few things Ulla told me — I have to learn cooking and a dance class. I said you don't want me to have a break because if I do that I will start working after four weeks again!” Klopp told Sky News in April.

“I should learn cooking probably so I can at least make some breakfast or whatever. This will be the first time in my life where I don't have a real idea of what I will do and that's exactly what I want.”