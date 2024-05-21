'The Good Doctor' cast reflects on emotional journey of the seven seasons

Ahead of the finale of The Good Doctor, the cast shared about their experience filming the final episodes.

According to PEOPLE report, Freddie Highmore, who portrays Dr. Shaun Murphy, shared his insights into the emotional journey of wrapping up seven seasons of the show.

"t's going to be a surprising ending but also an ending that I think all good finales do: remind us of the beginning and tie together this journey that Shaun and all of our characters have been on," he said.

Meanwhile, Fiona Gubelmann, who plays Dr. Morgan Reznick, described the surreal feeling of filming the final episodes and the emotional toll it's taken on the cast.

She said, "Now as things start coming up, and you're like, ‘Oh, this is the last time I'm doing this, or this is the last time I'm doing that,’ you start to get emotional."

"Will [Will Yun Lee, who plays Dr. Alex Park] started crying, teared up, and then I got choked up, I couldn't continue the table read. I had to leave, because we do them on Zoom, so I had to log out, because I was like, ‘I can't stop crying,’" Gubelmann added.