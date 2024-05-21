 

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa confirms relationship with Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona made their relationship official

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa confirms relationship with Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa made his relationship with Adria Arjona Instagram official.

On Monday, Momoa, widely recognized for his role as Aquaman, shared photos from their recent trip to Japan.

The photos posted showcased moments of affection between the two, as in one snapshot, Momoa is seen embracing the Hit Man actress in a restaurant.

However, another picture captured them smiling as the wind tousles their hair.

In the caption, the Wolves actor expressed his gratitude for their time in Japan, referring to the actress as "mi amor."

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor," he wrote.

Momoa added, "ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j."

The public acknowledgement of their relationship comes after Momoa's recent clarification of his relationship status.

During a ComicCon festival in May, he affirmed that he was "very much in a relationship."

The Justice League star's relationship with Arjona comes after his previous marriage to Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares two kids.

'The Good Doctor' cast reflects on emotional journey of the seven seasons
'The Good Doctor' cast reflects on emotional journey of the seven seasons
50 Cent reacts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' apology to Cassie Venture video
50 Cent reacts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' apology to Cassie Venture
Taylor Swift gushes over Stockholm crowd for record-breaking Eras Tour show video
Taylor Swift gushes over Stockholm crowd for record-breaking Eras Tour show
'Yellowstone' resumes production for final season video
'Yellowstone' resumes production for final season
Katy Perry tears up during her last ever 'American Idol' show video
Katy Perry tears up during her last ever 'American Idol' show
Zoe Saldaña delivers key speech for woman power
Zoe Saldaña delivers key speech for woman power
Disney loosens restraints for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Disney loosens restraints for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
How much does Taylor Swift care about Eras Tour fans? video
How much does Taylor Swift care about Eras Tour fans?
'Tiger King' star pins hope on Kim Kardashian to get him out
'Tiger King' star pins hope on Kim Kardashian to get him out
Adele reveals health struggles behind postponed Las Vegas Residency
Adele reveals health struggles behind postponed Las Vegas Residency
Travis Kelce trusted ones keep him under control
Travis Kelce trusted ones keep him under control
Britney Spears needs another conservatorship urgently: Sources
Britney Spears needs another conservatorship urgently: Sources