'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa confirms relationship with Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa made his relationship with Adria Arjona Instagram official.

On Monday, Momoa, widely recognized for his role as Aquaman, shared photos from their recent trip to Japan.

The photos posted showcased moments of affection between the two, as in one snapshot, Momoa is seen embracing the Hit Man actress in a restaurant.

However, another picture captured them smiling as the wind tousles their hair.



In the caption, the Wolves actor expressed his gratitude for their time in Japan, referring to the actress as "mi amor."

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor," he wrote.

Momoa added, "ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j."

The public acknowledgement of their relationship comes after Momoa's recent clarification of his relationship status.

During a ComicCon festival in May, he affirmed that he was "very much in a relationship."

The Justice League star's relationship with Arjona comes after his previous marriage to Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares two kids.