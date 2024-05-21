Ben Affleck came 'unprepared' at Tom Brady roast

Tom Brady was a flop at the controversial Tom Brady roast, according to Nikki Glaser.



Appearing on the recent episode of Barstool's KFC Radio, the comedian said that she couldn’t bring herself to watch the Batman actor’s set because “she doesn't like to watch people bomb."

Nikki, who made her fourth roast appearance after blasting Rob Lowe, Bruce Willis, and Alec Baldwin, said, “He's someone who's famous enough that he probably thinks that this is beneath him to do this, so I'm just gonna do a favor. It's not going to be that big of a deal."

On the other hand, host Kevin Clancy called Ben’s set “self-centered," with which Nikki agreed, adding that “being mad about mean tweets was clearly his thing.”

Nikki also speculated that "being mad at tweets" wasn’t a strong enough angle to build a set of jokes around.

Her criticism of Ben comes amid his divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez as sources privy to In Touch revealed that the couple is headed for a breakup.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” they had claimed.