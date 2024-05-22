 

Dua Lipa recalls getting bruised amid 'Future Nostalgia Tour'

Dua Lipa explained getting forced to change 'Future Nostalgia Tour' choreography

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Photo: Dua Lipa recalls getting bruised amid 'Future Nostalgia Tour'

Dua Lipa recently opened up why she had to change the choreography of Future Nostalgia Tour.

The 28-year-old recently sat down for an interview on Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up, in which she reflected on the European leg of her 2022's tour.

The girlfriend of Callum Turner began by recalling, “I fell over on my tour, I think once in Barcelona, once in Milan on the same spot, and it was just the hottest week in Europe."

For those unversed, Dua’s tour kicked off the tour on 9th February 2022 at the FTX Arena in Miami. It ended nearly after nine months on 28th November 2022 at Tirana's Skanderbeg Square, per Wikipedia.  

“And so some of my dancers were just sweating a little bit extra,” Dua added.

She went on to explain, “And so I slipped on a little sweat puddle and we kind of had to change the choreo so I don’t get a little puddle of sweat right where I’m about to start dancing.”

Nonetheless, she branded such accidents nothing but “all part of the experience.”

“You got to get a little bruised,” the New Rules hitmaker concluded about her take on tours and injuries. 

'Deadpool' changes Hugh Jackman mind on big return
'Deadpool' changes Hugh Jackman mind on big return
JLo at Jennifer Garner's mercy to save Ben Affleck marriage
JLo at Jennifer Garner's mercy to save Ben Affleck marriage
More bad news for Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid assault outrage
More bad news for Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid assault outrage
'The Bear' star talks about wisdom, dream and passion
'The Bear' star talks about wisdom, dream and passion
How to make 'Charmed' reunion possible?
How to make 'Charmed' reunion possible?
Matthew Perry's death still under investigation; Here's why
Matthew Perry's death still under investigation; Here's why
Jennifer Lopez admits she is 'too much emotional'
Jennifer Lopez admits she is 'too much emotional'
Louise Thompson reveals plans for another baby
Louise Thompson reveals plans for another baby
Keith Urban ignites stage of 'The Voice' with his latest song
Keith Urban ignites stage of 'The Voice' with his latest song
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift's casting in new movie video
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift's casting in new movie
Carrie Underwood shares nostalgic throwback from 2005 American Idol
Carrie Underwood shares nostalgic throwback from 2005 American Idol
Jennifer Garner broke down over daughter Violet's major milestone
Jennifer Garner broke down over daughter Violet's major milestone