Photo: Dua Lipa recalls getting bruised amid 'Future Nostalgia Tour'

Dua Lipa recently opened up why she had to change the choreography of Future Nostalgia Tour.

The 28-year-old recently sat down for an interview on Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up, in which she reflected on the European leg of her 2022's tour.

The girlfriend of Callum Turner began by recalling, “I fell over on my tour, I think once in Barcelona, once in Milan on the same spot, and it was just the hottest week in Europe."

For those unversed, Dua’s tour kicked off the tour on 9th February 2022 at the FTX Arena in Miami. It ended nearly after nine months on 28th November 2022 at Tirana's Skanderbeg Square, per Wikipedia.

“And so some of my dancers were just sweating a little bit extra,” Dua added.

She went on to explain, “And so I slipped on a little sweat puddle and we kind of had to change the choreo so I don’t get a little puddle of sweat right where I’m about to start dancing.”

Nonetheless, she branded such accidents nothing but “all part of the experience.”

“You got to get a little bruised,” the New Rules hitmaker concluded about her take on tours and injuries.