Britney Spears reportedly ‘chased’ her ex-husband Sam Asghari with an axe during one of their last fights as a married couple.



According to In Touch Weekly, the fitness-trainer-turned-actor could not calm the Toxic hitmaker down during one of their altercations while she was off meds.

A tipster with knowledge of their fight told the publication that Asghari “got the worst” of Spears’ freedom after the end of her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

[embed_video1 url=videoid=6350209363112 style=center playertype=bc] Inside Britney Spears’ last ‘deadly’ fight with Sam Asghari before divorce

“Unfortunately, when she was free of her conservatorship, Sam got the worst of it. One of the last straws for Sam, there were many, Britney chased him with an axe,” they said.



“It was during one of their epic fights and Sam couldn’t control her or talk her down. Sam is not a confrontational person and he doesn’t like arguing. There was nothing he could do to calm her down this time.”

They said Asghari had no choice but to leave the residence after their fight got so bad. “The ‘axe incident’ definitely occurred when she was off her meds,” the source said.

Before concluding, the insider commented that "talk of another conservatorship makes complete sense" for Spears given her condition.