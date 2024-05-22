Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in the dating market

Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in dating market

Sabrina Carpenter, who is currently dating Irish actor Barry Keoghan, talked about the qualities in a man that attract her.

Speaking with Cosmopolitan UK on Tuesday, the 25-year-old singer said she wants “to be with someone who's going to be one of my best friends.”

She further said, “Contrary to popular opinion, I don’t think I have a type.”

“But the internet loves to just put pictures next to each other of men who have the same hair color,” Sabrina told the magazine.

Talking about her dating life, the Non-sense hitmaker said "a lot of it, for me, has been fate."

"I know that’s super broad, but I don’t actively look for it. The relationships that I actually want to put my energy into have to be so interesting or invigorating because they take me away from the other things I love,” she added.

To note, the pop star has been romantically linked with Barry, 31, since 2023.



The two confirmed their romance in February when they were spotted locking lips in Los Angeles.