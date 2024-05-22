 

Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Prince Harry faces latest setback

Prince William said, "A pleasure meeting so many wonderful people from across the UK at today’s garden party at Buckingham Palace"

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Prince Harry faces latest setback
Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Prince Harry faces latest setback

Buckingham Palace has shared its first major update on social media a day after Prince Harry failed in a bid to have direct claims against Rupert Murdoch included in his unlawful information-gathering case.

Harry is one dozens of claimants taking NGN to court over allegations they were repeatedly targeted by journalists and private investigators working for its tabloid.

The court on Tuesday rejected requests for new allegations that 93-year-old Murdoch had direct knowledge of unlawful practices to be included in the case.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, Prince William hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace on behalf of the King where he also invited his cousins Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Peter Philips, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.

Later, the future king took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and said “A pleasure meeting so many wonderful people from across the UK at today’s garden party.”

Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Prince Harry faces latest setback

The palace reposted Prince William’s photos and said, “Come rain or shine!

“The Prince of Wales, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and other members of the Royal Family, hosted a Garden Party on behalf of The King yesterday.”

This is first major update from palace on social media after Prince Harry’s major blow in UK.

Prince Harry thinks Prince William a ‘goodie goodie' who submissively falls in line video
Prince Harry thinks Prince William a ‘goodie goodie' who submissively falls in line
Prince Harry considers himself the only ‘true heir' video
Prince Harry considers himself the only ‘true heir'
Travis Kelce revising decision to marry Taylor Swift: 'He's not there yet'
Travis Kelce revising decision to marry Taylor Swift: 'He's not there yet'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle giving up Royal titles?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle giving up Royal titles?
King Charles, Prince William adopt new strategy to deal with Harry issue video
King Charles, Prince William adopt new strategy to deal with Harry issue
Prince William defended after Prince Harry's two-dimensional horrid allegations video
Prince William defended after Prince Harry's two-dimensional horrid allegations
Royal expert lashes out at Prince Harry for rejecting King Charles major offer
Royal expert lashes out at Prince Harry for rejecting King Charles major offer
Prince William reveals son Prince George's future ambitions
Prince William reveals son Prince George's future ambitions
Meghan Markle takes to attention like a duck to water video
Meghan Markle takes to attention like a duck to water
Jennifer Lopez's sharp opinions turned fairy tale Ben Affleck marriage to nightmare
Jennifer Lopez's sharp opinions turned fairy tale Ben Affleck marriage to nightmare
Prince Harry suffered ‘mentally' after prioritizing Meghan Markle over Royal family video
Prince Harry suffered ‘mentally' after prioritizing Meghan Markle over Royal family
Meghan Markle breaks down in tears over 'unfair criticism'
Meghan Markle breaks down in tears over 'unfair criticism'