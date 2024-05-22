Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Prince Harry faces latest setback

Buckingham Palace has shared its first major update on social media a day after Prince Harry failed in a bid to have direct claims against Rupert Murdoch included in his unlawful information-gathering case.

Harry is one dozens of claimants taking NGN to court over allegations they were repeatedly targeted by journalists and private investigators working for its tabloid.



The court on Tuesday rejected requests for new allegations that 93-year-old Murdoch had direct knowledge of unlawful practices to be included in the case.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, Prince William hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace on behalf of the King where he also invited his cousins Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Peter Philips, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.

Later, the future king took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and said “A pleasure meeting so many wonderful people from across the UK at today’s garden party.”

The palace reposted Prince William’s photos and said, “Come rain or shine!

“The Prince of Wales, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and other members of the Royal Family, hosted a Garden Party on behalf of The King yesterday.”

This is first major update from palace on social media after Prince Harry’s major blow in UK.