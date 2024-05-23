Jennifer Lopez will 'respond' to ex-Diddy video in interview?

Jennifer Lopez, ex of Sean 'Diddy' Comb, has no plans to respond to his violent video, but insiders suggest she may open up about it if asked about it in an interview.



Sources close to the star say she was disturbed by the clip of the music mogul where he was seen beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.

The outrage over the footage was universal but it comes at the time when the Hustlers star was facing reported issues with her current partner Ben Affleck.

The insiders say this impacted her approach to the matter, as she chose to stay silent on the issue.

"Among everything else that Jen is dealing with in her life, she is aware and has seen what Diddy did and is tremendously disappointed," the bird chirped to the Daily Mail.

The tipster tattled, "Jen is not going to address the accusations or take time to talk about them because it is not her story to tell."

"If she is asked about it in a future interview, she will cross that path as and when it happens, but she won't address it publicly and will not put herself in that conversation on purpose."

Diddy and Jennifer's relationship spanned over two years, from 1999 to 2001.