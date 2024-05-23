 

Jennifer Lopez claps back at reporter over Ben Affleck divorce question

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in July 2022

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is apparently not interested in discussing her marriage to Ben Affleck.

The actress and singer shut down a reporter who asked her about her relationship status with Ben during a promotional event for her upcoming film Atlas in Mexico.

“You know better than that,” she replied with a brief smile.

For those unversed, J.Lo has been on a press tour for her forthcoming Netflix film amid rumors that she and Ben are headed for divorce.

On Wednesday, the On the Floor hitmaker attended the movie's second premiere in Mexico solo while her husband was spotted leaving hotspot Giorgio Baldi in California later that night.

Recently, an insider told Page Six that Ben has “come to his senses” and realizes his marriage to the Hustlers actress is over.

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” the source said.

“He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work,” an insider added before signing off. 

