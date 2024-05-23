 

Tiffany Haddish breaks silence on dating habits despite celibacy

Tiffany Haddish says she loves going out for 'free' dinners

May 23, 2024

Tiffany Haddish has admitted she is ‘still dating’ despite her ongoing celibacy.

Speaking to EXTRA, the Night School star revealed that while she has quit s** for the time being, she still loves to go out for a "free" meal.

“I didn’t stop dating. I’m just not having intercourse, girl. I love a free meal,” said Tiffany, who has been sober and celibate for seven months.

Talking about her sobriety journey, the 44-year-old actress said it's "going pretty good."

"Not drinking any alcohol,” Tiffany continued. “I don’t want to do it because it feels good to wake up in the morning and my elbows ain’t aching, my knees ain’t burning, and the crooks of my ankles ain’t on fire. No inflammation.”

For those unversed, the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star decided to quit alcohol after being arrested on suspicion of DUI in 2023.

Last month, the actress told PEOPLE that she had totally cut alcohol out of her life.

"I’m very sober. I haven’t had a drink since [the incident],” Tiffany said at that time.

