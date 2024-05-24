Messi makes David Beckham's dream a reality in Inter Miami jersey

David Beckham's dream of Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami came true.

Last summer, Messi made the transition to Miami on a free transfer after illustrious stints with European giants Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Since his arrival, Messi has left an indelible mark on the league, scoring 23 goals in 27 matches and leading Miami to victory in the Leagues Cup.

During the SmartLess podcast, Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami revealed, "My vision from day one, when I presented the team and tried to put the logo together and the colours, the last slide of the presentation to the creative guys was a picture of Messi in the Miami jersey."

Beckham expressed his disbelief at having Messi on his team, "So my dream was always to bring him to our team. I still can't believe it (that he plays for us). Every time someone turns around to me and says you have Messi in your team, it is surreal. To say we have probably the greatest player to have ever played the game, the most successful player to ever play the game, and he's playing in Miami in the MLS."