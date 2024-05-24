Chris Pratt shares personal message to Usher

Chris Pratt shared a personal message to Usher during a recent interview.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote his upcoming movie, The Garfield Movie, Pratt was asked about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's obsession with Usher's music.

Pratt revealed his wife's deep admiration for Usher's music, humorously saying, "She knows every word of his song," before adding, "I can't blame her, you know. Good luck."

He then looked in the camera, sharing a personal message to Usher, saying, "Usher, be good to her."

This isn't the first time Pratt has opened up about his wife's love for Usher. In a previous interview with the outlet, he recounted a moment from a road trip when he first discovered her obsession.

"I didn’t even know that until we were doing a little road trip, and she started putting on Usher. And man, she knows every single word," Pratt recalled.

During the same interview the actor was asked when he plans to show the film to his children, Pratt enthusiastically responded, "Right away," adding, "This is the kind of movie they can watch."

Chris Pratt tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019. They share two kids together, Lyla and Eloise. However, Pratt also shares 11-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.