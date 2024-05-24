Chris Pratt reveals mother-in-law Maria Shriver's major parenting tips

Chris Prat reveals mother-in-law Maria Shriver’s major parenting tips

Chris Pratt opened up about his fascination with his mother-in-law's way of raising her children under the glare of the spotlight.



In a recent appearance on the Today show, the 44-year-old actor shared some parenting tips he learned from his Wife, Katherine’s mother.

While talking about the kids of Hollywood stars who usually ccome out as 'rotten kids', Chris praised his mother-in-law's parenting, calling Katherine and her siblings 'amazing'.

"Oh my gosh, I mean, she’s like a living saint. I feel that, and she’s funny and accessible and brilliant," Chris gushed

He continued saying, "She’s so involved in the lives of her children. She’s raised four – she and Arnold have raised four amazing kids, and that’s not always an easy thing to do."

The Jurassic World actor hopes to get a few tips from Maria who is a Kennedy scion, and wants to know everything about how not to ruin his kids in spite of living a privileged life.

"'What’d you do? How did you not spoil them? How did you not ruin ‘em?'" Chris exclaimed.

However, he shared some techniques he learned from Maria, adding, “I think she holds them accountable. You know, when Maria walks in the room, you stand up.”

Chris continued noting, that Maria "is big on manners and she’s big on accountability and she’s deeply rooted in her faith, and these are all things that I definitely wanna take and implement in the rearing of our children."

For the unversed, Chris shares two daughters with Kathrine, including Lyla,3, and Eloise,2.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Kids

Maria Shiver and Arnold Schwarzenegger tied the knot in 1986 and share four children 34-year-old Katherine, 32-year-old Christine, 30-year-old Patrick, and 26-year-old Christopher.

However, Arnold also shares a 26-year-old son Joseph Baena with a housekeeper Mildred Baena, with whom he reportedly had an affair.