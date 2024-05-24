 

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's kids stance clear on their feud amid legal battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's share six kids Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, Pax, and Maddox

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids reportedly want “nothing to do” with their dad, and it’s “heartbreaking.”

Pitt’s kids haven’t been seen with him in public for a long time, and as of now, all of his daughters have dropped his surname from their names.

The Troy star and Jolie have had a contentious divorce battle followed by a legal battle over their shared winery Chateau Miraval. 

In her 2016 divorce filing, the Salt actress stated that her husband had “anger problems” and suffered from drug abuse and drinking as well.

Vivienne is the last of his daughters to drop his surname, as shown by the playbill for NYC's The Outsiders. She worked as an assistant with her mom on the project.

This comes after Shiloh’s name was revealed to be Shiloh Jolie in a school Instagram post, and Zahara called herself Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority event at Spelman College.

"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a source told In Touch magazine.

The Tomb Raider star also shares three sons with her former husband, Vivienne’s twin Knox, Pax, 20, and Maddox, 22.

The family’s former bodyguard Tony Webb supports the theory that Jolie is behind the kids distancing themselves from Pitt. 

In legal documents pertaining to their winery battle, Tony claimed one of his employees heard the Eternals actress "encouraging [the kids] to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits."

This "basically confirmed Brad’s biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him," the source noted.

