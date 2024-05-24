Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again

Lady Gaga talked about the possibility of releasing new music, in collaboration with Beyonce.

The 38-year-old singer recently appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of Gaga Chromatica Ball on Thursday where she revealed what she’s working on new music and, if another Telephone sequel is in the works.

"I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it. I just can't wait to give it to the fans,” she said of her highly anticipated seventh studio album which follows 2020's Chromatica.

When asked about when should fans expect her “completely different project,” Lady Gaga replied, "They hate when I say, 'Soon,' but soon."

The Bad Romance hitmaker also said that “nothing is concrete” and added, “Whenever Beyoncé calls, I'd like to pick up the phone.”

Her statement comes after Beyonce’s fans speculated a collab with the Academy Award winner in her new album Cowboy Carter.

Back in February, when she appeared in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl and teased a new music drop, fans thought that her now-released album would include a feature with the Academy Award winning singer.