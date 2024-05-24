 

Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again

Lady Gaga and Beyonce created the hit bop 'Telephone' in 2010

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again
Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again

Lady Gaga talked about the possibility of releasing new music, in collaboration with Beyonce.

The 38-year-old singer recently appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of Gaga Chromatica Ball on Thursday where she revealed what she’s working on new music and, if another Telephone sequel is in the works.

"I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it. I just can't wait to give it to the fans,” she said of her highly anticipated seventh studio album which follows 2020's Chromatica.

When asked about when should fans expect her “completely different project,” Lady Gaga replied, "They hate when I say, 'Soon,' but soon."

The Bad Romance hitmaker also said that “nothing is concrete” and added, “Whenever Beyoncé calls, I'd like to pick up the phone.”

Her statement comes after Beyonce’s fans speculated a collab with the Academy Award winner in her new album Cowboy Carter.

Back in February, when she appeared in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl and teased a new music drop, fans thought that her now-released album would include a feature with the Academy Award winning singer. 

Jacob Elordi advised against current dating habits to succeed in Hollywood
Jacob Elordi advised against current dating habits to succeed in Hollywood
Chris Hemsworth reveals his kids' involvement in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Chris Hemsworth reveals his kids' involvement in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Justin, Hailey Bieber to move away from LA to raise baby? Report
Justin, Hailey Bieber to move away from LA to raise baby? Report
Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence
Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence
Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle
Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton image braded something out of ‘The Scream'
Kate Middleton image braded something out of ‘The Scream'
Kate Middleton's next week plans disclosed amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton's next week plans disclosed amid cancer battle
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'in love all over again': Report
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'in love all over again': Report
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's kids stance clear on their feud amid legal battle
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's kids stance clear on their feud amid legal battle
Kate Middleton's new look rubbished with demands its ‘best forgotten'
Kate Middleton's new look rubbished with demands its ‘best forgotten'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threaten William and Kate's future in Royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threaten William and Kate's future in Royal family
Kate Middleton set to drop new bombshell video message to end conspiracy theories video
Kate Middleton set to drop new bombshell video message to end conspiracy theories