 
Geo News

Jada Pinkett Smith hilarious tribute to husband Will Smith sparks reactions

Jada Pinkett Smith and kids join in for a quirky family photo to mark the Father's Day

By
Web Desk

June 17, 2024

Will Smith shares two children with Jada Pinkett Smith and a son with ex Zampino

Jada Pinkett Smith is honouring husband Will Smith for his devotion in a sweet Father's Day post.

Jada, 52, paid tribute to her husband of 26 years with a witty picture of the family of five.

The family picture showed all his kids and Jada gathered around and laughing as the Bad Boys 4 star took a nap on a lounger outdoors. Next to Will were two boxes of cheese cake.

"Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do. Happy Father’s Day … you deserve the rest," she captioned the post.

While most fans were in awe of the family, some fans were clearly not over their previous controversies as one wrote, "We're gonna sit here and pretend she likes him now?"

A second user made a bold accusations in reference to Jada's Red Table Talk back in 2020 where she confessed her prior entanglement with singer August Alsina and then revealed years later that she and Will had been separated since 2016.

Another fan rubbished the prior comments in an empathetic comment for the couple. She wrote, "Lol breaking news .. relationships go through stages.. ppl get back together/ redefine their relationships all the time."

Will is father to Willow, 23, and Jaden, 25, and his son Trey, 31, whom he shares with Zampino, 56.

Armie Hammer answers shocking allegations of canibalism by exes
Armie Hammer answers shocking allegations of canibalism by exes
Victoria Beckham got 'violent' over David's alleged affair
Victoria Beckham got 'violent' over David's alleged affair
Paris Hilton calls husband Carter Reum 'man who does it all with a smile'
Paris Hilton calls husband Carter Reum 'man who does it all with a smile'
Prince William won't let children go through same 'trauma' as he did
Prince William won't let children go through same 'trauma' as he did
Angelina Jolie debuts new bold tattoo at the 2024 Tony Awards
Angelina Jolie debuts new bold tattoo at the 2024 Tony Awards
Angelina Jolie marks major milestone at Tony Awards amid Brad Pitt tension
Angelina Jolie marks major milestone at Tony Awards amid Brad Pitt tension
'Best daddy' Justin Bieber receives heartfelt tribute on Father's Day
'Best daddy' Justin Bieber receives heartfelt tribute on Father's Day
Tony Awards 2024: Complete winners list
Tony Awards 2024: Complete winners list
Darius Rucker believes Beyoncé does huge service to country music
Darius Rucker believes Beyoncé does huge service to country music
'Empire State of Mind' reaches to mind-boggling numbers
'Empire State of Mind' reaches to mind-boggling numbers
Celine Dion's doctor urges more research on SPS
Celine Dion's doctor urges more research on SPS
Brooklyn Beckham reveals the hobby he wants to pass down to his children
Brooklyn Beckham reveals the hobby he wants to pass down to his children