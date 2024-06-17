Jada Pinkett Smith hilarious tribute to husband Will Smith sparks reactions

Will Smith shares two children with Jada Pinkett Smith and a son with ex Zampino

Jada Pinkett Smith is honouring husband Will Smith for his devotion in a sweet Father's Day post.

Jada, 52, paid tribute to her husband of 26 years with a witty picture of the family of five.

The family picture showed all his kids and Jada gathered around and laughing as the Bad Boys 4 star took a nap on a lounger outdoors. Next to Will were two boxes of cheese cake.

"Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do. Happy Father’s Day … you deserve the rest," she captioned the post.

While most fans were in awe of the family, some fans were clearly not over their previous controversies as one wrote, "We're gonna sit here and pretend she likes him now?"

A second user made a bold accusations in reference to Jada's Red Table Talk back in 2020 where she confessed her prior entanglement with singer August Alsina and then revealed years later that she and Will had been separated since 2016.

Another fan rubbished the prior comments in an empathetic comment for the couple. She wrote, "Lol breaking news .. relationships go through stages.. ppl get back together/ redefine their relationships all the time."

Will is father to Willow, 23, and Jaden, 25, and his son Trey, 31, whom he shares with Zampino, 56.