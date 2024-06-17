 
Geo News

Paris Hilton calls husband Carter Reum 'man who does it all with a smile'

Heiress and businesswoman Paris Hilton shares memories from her three years of marriage on Father's Day

By
Web Desk

June 17, 2024

Paris Hilton has penned a sweet note for husband Carter Reum as the family of four commerated Father's Day on their holiday. 

The 43-year-old heiress, businesswoman and socialite took to Instagram with memories from her three years of marriage during which the couple welcomed two healthy babies.

The carousel featured images and videos of Reum, 43, posing with their son Phoenix Barron, 17 months, and daughter London Marilyn, 7 months.

"To the man who does it all with a smile, Happy Father’s Day my love [heart emoji]," Hilton wrote in the caption of the post. "Your hard work, love and dedication to our family is truly inspiring, and your fun spirit makes every moment special. "

She continued: "You have the biggest heart of anyone I know! [lovestruck emoji] Phoenix, London and I are so blessed to have you as our Dada [baby emojis]. We love you endlessly."

"#CutesieCrew Forever [infinity emoji]," she concluded the sweet message.

The couple exchanged vows in November 2021 after Hilton announced her engagement to entrepreneur and author Carter Reum in February that year.

The couple had known each other for 15 years before dating and reconnected in 2019 through Reum's sister. 

