Tiffany Haddish shares her mid-year resolution

Tiffany is ready to embrace sobriety for a long time and the 44-year-old comedian hopes to remain consistent unless she gets engaged.

The media personality shared the development on Extra's Terri Seymour on May 22 as she recalled an incident from last year.

"Not drinking any alcohol. Never gonna do that again. Unless I get engaged. Then I just want him to see how crazy I am just for one day," Tiffany affirmed as she addressed her arrest in November where she was suspected of driving under influence.

Tiffany established that she is enjoying her alcohol-free life, iterating how she wanted to see herself in a good place following that incident.

"It feels good to wake up and my elbows ain't aching. My knees ain't burning. The crooks of my ankles ain't on fire, you know, there's no inflammation," Tiffany expressed.

In February, Haddish pleaded no contest to reckless driving for which she was arrested in November.

However, the two misdemeanor charges against her were later dropped, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office told People.