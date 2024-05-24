 

Tiffany Haddish shares her mid-year resolution

Tiffany Haddish embarked on a new journey earlier this year after facing charges over reckless driving

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Tiffany Haddish shares her mid-year resolution
Tiffany Haddish shares her mid-year resolution

Comedian Tiffany Haddish has a mid year resolution and she has just revealed it to the world.

Tiffany is ready to embrace sobriety for a long time and the 44-year-old comedian hopes to remain consistent unless she gets engaged.

The media personality shared the development on Extra's Terri Seymour on May 22 as she recalled an incident from last year.

"Not drinking any alcohol. Never gonna do that again. Unless I get engaged. Then I just want him to see how crazy I am just for one day," Tiffany affirmed as she addressed her arrest in November where she was suspected of driving under influence.

Tiffany established that she is enjoying her alcohol-free life, iterating how she wanted to see herself in a good place following that incident.

"It feels good to wake up and my elbows ain't aching. My knees ain't burning. The crooks of my ankles ain't on fire, you know, there's no inflammation," Tiffany expressed.

In February, Haddish pleaded no contest to reckless driving for which she was arrested in November.

However, the two misdemeanor charges against her were later dropped, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office told People.

Selena Gomez launches major mental health initiative
Selena Gomez launches major mental health initiative
Patrick Mahomes admits playing cupid for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes admits playing cupid for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X 'promise to never fight' in new music video
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X 'promise to never fight' in new music video
Chris Pratt reveals adorable talent of 3 year old daughter, Lyla
Chris Pratt reveals adorable talent of 3 year old daughter, Lyla
Robert Downey Jr. turns Chris Hemsworth's big day into a roast session
Robert Downey Jr. turns Chris Hemsworth's big day into a roast session
'Made In Chelsea' star Mimi Bouchard calls out show producers for 'manipulation'
'Made In Chelsea' star Mimi Bouchard calls out show producers for 'manipulation'
Hilary Duff shares insights into her life as a mom of four
Hilary Duff shares insights into her life as a mom of four
Sean Kingston's house raided after mother's arrest
Sean Kingston's house raided after mother's arrest
Kevin Costner all hearts for ex-wife look alike Sienna Miller
Kevin Costner all hearts for ex-wife look alike Sienna Miller
Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles lauds Kelly Rowland
Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles lauds Kelly Rowland
Cher announces new project with beau Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Cher announces new project with beau Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Chris Pratt reveals mother-in-law Maria Shriver's major parenting tips
Chris Pratt reveals mother-in-law Maria Shriver's major parenting tips