Chris Pratt reveals adorable talent of 3 year old daughter, Lyla

Chris Pratt shared a proud dad moment of his three-year-old Lyla, on the NBC’s talk show.



On Thursday, May 23, the 44-year-old actor appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show to promote his film, The Garfield.

During the conversation with the show host, Jimmy asked about Chris's kids saying, “How old is everybody now? Two, three?”

Responding to his question Chris replied, “I've got an 11-year-old son, and then I have a 3 1/2-year-old daughter, and a 2-year-old daughter. We just celebrated two.”

Later in the interview, he showed up a picture he sent to Jimmey, Chris pointed at the picture and said, “This is my 3 1/2-year-old who wrote her sister's name, who's two, Eloise. Lyla wrote this.”

“And Katherine sent this to me just yesterday. And I was like, ‘You gotta..',” Jimmy interrupted Chris in the middle adding, “Eloise is a tricky and it's a beautiful name.”

“Eloise is. I did not know how to spell it until I saw this photo, 'There's no 'y', it made no sense,” Chris joked.

The Jurassic World actor pointed at the photo and noted, “Eloise, she spelled that and she's only 3 1/2 years old.”

“That's not too shabby,” Jimmy equipped.

Chris said while applauding and the audience also joined in, “Come on, give it up for, give it up for Lyla. You're so smart, honey. I love you.”

For those unversed, Chris Pratt also share an 11-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.