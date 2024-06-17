Angelina Jolie rocks a new tattoo at the Tony Awards red carpet

Angelina Jolie just sported some new body art at the 2024 Tony Awards which were held on June 16, 2024.

The 49-year-old actress and producer of the project, The Outsiders, made her appearance at the red carpet of the at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City.

She was adorned in a custom light-teal coloured, velvet draped gown that featured a sweetheart neckline which was able to flaunt what appears to be a small sparrow-like bird tattoo that is in flight.

Jolie, who did not have the tattoo back in April during the musical’s opening night, attended the ceremony with her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, who is credited on The Outsiders Playbill as a producer assistant.

The Maleficent actress introduced The Outsiders cast on stage, at the event, saying, "[S. E.] Hinton wrote The Outsiders in high school, and half a century later, it still speaks to us.”

"To any young person, any person, feeling on the outside, you are not wrong to see what is unfair,” she added.

“You are not wrong to wish to find your own path. As the cast raise their voices, I hope it inspires many of you watching to value yours. Please welcome the extraordinary company of The Outsiders," Angelina Jolie announced.