 
Geo News

Liam Hemsworth shares rare shot of girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth drops pictures from his Greece vacation with model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

By
Web Desk

June 17, 2024

Liam Hemsworth and Gabrielle Brooks first sparked romance rumors in late 2019

Liam Hemsworth is showing off his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks on his socials.

The Hunger Games actor shared a carousel of photos on Sunday straight from his Greece vacation where he could be seen enjoying the sunset with the model. “Greece ???????? what a wonderful place” he captioned the post.

While the sunset was the main thing at display, silhoettes of himself enjoying the water and one of and the 28-year-old model walking on the beach caught fans attention.

"Anyway ..Miley still deserves better," wrote one user in the comments. Another also rooted for Liam's ex Miley Cyrus but a third user disagreed.

Last week, Brooks shared an Instagram post of her own documenting the couple’s European vacation, which gave a glimpse a resort in Athens, One&Only Aesthesis, where they were staying.

Among Brooks’ posts was a shot of Hemsworth's head floating above the sparkling blue water. “I ????????,” she captioned the photo she shared on June 13.

Prior to this and their last month's red carpet appearance at the London premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Brooks and Hemsworth have otherwise been a private couple since they began dating in 2019.Liam and Brooks first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together in Australia in late 2019.

