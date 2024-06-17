Bado Badi 2: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan releases second rendition of viral song

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan gestures in the video of the song "Bado Badi 2" released on June 16, 2024. — Screengrab via Facebook/Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

Internet's viral sensation Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has released Bado Badi 2, the second rendition of his viral song on Eid ul Adha.

The song has been filmed with a new model, whose name wasn't mentioned in the credits, and also features Chahat who can be seen dancing and gesturing in various snippets throughout the video.

The track has been released on his official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The development comes after the singer's — whose real name is Kashif Rana — first rendition of the said song was taken down from the popular video streaming platform YouTube due to copyright violations.

Before being taken down, the song had reportedly garnered more than 28 million views on the platform.

The track, which also became meme content with the audio being widely used in various posts, circulated on various social media platforms with netizens giving mixed reactions to it.

His work has had a multi-faceted effect on netizens some of whom have taken it as a source of entertainment and to have a laugh, whereas some are often left irked due to his unusual sense of style and music

Earlier this month, Chahat, in a video message, had announced releasing Bado Badi 2 as well as a film named "Sabaq" (lesson).