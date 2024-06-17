Kevin Costner opens up about coffee being 'a part of my morning'

Kevin Costner just opened up about his coffee craze that developed about 15 years ago before which he wasn’t really a fan.

“I just started really making it a part of my morning. And then it came about that this was an opportunity. I said, ‘Well, I'd like to make my own kind of drink.’ So that's how it came down,” Kevin shared with PEOPLE magazine.

The 69-year-old shared some more insights as to what inspired his new coffee blend, Mountainside Mocha Latte with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, “I don't always drink my coffee black — I like chocolate in it. So, I wanted to just advance it to something I like because I really like having one in the morning.”

He further added that he was not too concerned with the name of the flavor but was rather selective as to what he wanted it to taste like. “I want some chocolate in this thing,” he remembers saying.

The actor also revealed that the Green Mountain Team reached out to him about three or four times in different locations such as Colorado, Santa Barbara, and St. George. “That's the way I knew they were sincere”, the Horizon: An American Saga actor further stated.