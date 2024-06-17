Nicole Scherzinger indulges Tony Awards audience in heartfelt performance

Nicole Scherzinger just performed a sentimental gig at the stage of the 2024 Tony Awards.

The 45-year-old singer took the spotlight at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City on June 16, to perform during the show's In Memoriam segment.

In that particular segment, hosted by Brooke Shields, honored those in the theater community who have passed away over the past year.

"As the newly elected president of Actors Equity Association, I am so proud to be here to celebrate the entire theatrical community," she announced, introducing the Memoriam.

She continued, "But this is a moment that’s bittersweet, as we also honor the memories of those no longer with us. For every well-known artist, there are countless others whose contributions both onstage and behind the scenes forever changed Broadway."

Shields then called upon the award-winning singer, who performed a heartfelt rendition of the song, What I Did For Love from the musical, A Chorus Line.

Personalities who were remembered at the Memoriam segment included Christopher Durang, Louis Gossett Jr., Hinton Battle, Maurice Hines, Michael McGrath, Ron Cephas Jones, Alan Arkin, Glenda Jackson, Treat Williams and Illinoise production stage manager Thomas J. Gates, along with others.