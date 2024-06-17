 
David Beckham's alleged flame Rebecca Loos left him for THIS reason

David Beckham and wife Victoria refuted allegations of infidelity in Netflix series

June 17, 2024

David Beckham's alleged flame Rebecca Loos left him for THIS reason

David Beckham’s alleged flame with Rebecca Loos ended because she had a very specific reason to do so.

In the Netflix documentary Beckham, David and his wife Victoria Beckham talked about his former assistant’s strong claims of infidelity which both of them continued to refute.

Now, in a new book named ‘The House of Beckham,’ author Tom Bower penned that Rebecca called it quits with David after he mistreated a waitress.

“The turning-point for Loos was realising Beckham’s double standards. After a meal for SFX employees at Madrid’s Hard Rock Cafe, Beckham did not leave a tip. The following day, the waitress gave Loos a note for Beckham,” he writes.

Tom continued, "Explaining that she survived on the tips, she expressed her anger that someone as famous and rich could be so mean. After reading the note, Beckham was alarmed. ‘Give her this,’ he said, handing over a thick wodge of euros. Reflecting in February about how Beckham had played her and lied to her, Loos was angry.”

He also claimed that David and Victoria only stayed together for the sake of “their brand.”

“Although the Beckhams could not hide their separate lives, they stuck together to support the brand,” he wrote.

