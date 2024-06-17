 
Brad Pitt finds 'no drama' with Ines de Roman, plans for kids

Brad Pitt and Ines de Roman will reportedly not waste time on long engagement

June 17, 2024

Brad Pitt finds 'no drama' with Ines de Roman, plans for kids

Brad Pitt is reportedly enjoying a fresh chapter in his life with his girlfriend, Ines de Roman, following his divorce from his ex-wife, Angeline Jolie.

Sources told OK Magazine that in Pitt's relationship with Ines, "there's no drama."

This comes after Pit's previous marriage to Angelina Jolie, which ended in a contentious legal battle that continues to this day.

According to sources, "Ines is a breath of fresh air for Brad." 

"She works with a lot of celebrities in her jewelry business but isn't a celeb herself... And she doesn't want to be," an insider added.

The Wolfs actor and Ines are "not going to waste time with a long engagement," as "Brad is very eager to have a child with Ines, and she wants a proper commitment first. As soon as they tie the knot, the first priority will be having a baby."

"There's a bit of urgency with this," the source stated.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Roman have been together since late 2022. Earlier this year, they reportedly moved in together.

