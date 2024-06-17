Brad Pitt finds 'no drama' with Ines de Roman, plans for kids

Brad Pitt is reportedly enjoying a fresh chapter in his life with his girlfriend, Ines de Roman, following his divorce from his ex-wife, Angeline Jolie.

Sources told OK Magazine that in Pitt's relationship with Ines, "there's no drama."

This comes after Pit's previous marriage to Angelina Jolie, which ended in a contentious legal battle that continues to this day.

According to sources, "Ines is a breath of fresh air for Brad."

"She works with a lot of celebrities in her jewelry business but isn't a celeb herself... And she doesn't want to be," an insider added.

The Wolfs actor and Ines are "not going to waste time with a long engagement," as "Brad is very eager to have a child with Ines, and she wants a proper commitment first. As soon as they tie the knot, the first priority will be having a baby."

"There's a bit of urgency with this," the source stated.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Roman have been together since late 2022. Earlier this year, they reportedly moved in together.