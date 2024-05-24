 

Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X 'promise to never fight' in new music video

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X collaborated in a music video titled 'He Know'

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X promise to never fight in new music video
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X 'promise to never fight' in new music video

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X just set the standard for friendships through their latest music collaboration.

In the music video, titled, He Knows, the two artists learned it the very hard way that they cannot let a men interfere with their bond.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024 the two pop artists found themselves arguing over a man who led the both of them on in a nightclub.

In the opening seconds of the video, the 27-year-old Havana hit-maker can be seen entering the club, partying with her friends and then dancing with the romantic interest she spotted.

As Lil Nas X, spots the man hanging out with Cabello, she approaches the 25-year-old artist, prompting him to walk away.

In another room now the Old Town Road musician and the Seniorita singer tackle each other, wrestling as he ripped out a blonde lock of hair, before a mannequin dressed as the mystery love interest appears and falls on the floor.

"Let's promise to never fight over a boy again," the Grammy winner told the Shameless singer, sealing the deal with a pinkie promise. 

Chris Pratt reveals adorable talent of 3 year old daughter, Lyla
Chris Pratt reveals adorable talent of 3 year old daughter, Lyla
Robert Downey Jr. turns Chris Hemsworth's big day into a roast session
Robert Downey Jr. turns Chris Hemsworth's big day into a roast session
'Made In Chelsea' star Mimi Bouchard calls out show producers for 'manipulation'
'Made In Chelsea' star Mimi Bouchard calls out show producers for 'manipulation'
Hilary Duff shares insights into her life as a mom of four
Hilary Duff shares insights into her life as a mom of four
Sean Kingston's house raided after mother's arrest
Sean Kingston's house raided after mother's arrest
Kevin Costner all hearts for ex-wife look alike Sienna Miller
Kevin Costner all hearts for ex-wife look alike Sienna Miller
Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles lauds Kelly Rowland
Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles lauds Kelly Rowland
Cher announces new project with beau Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Cher announces new project with beau Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Chris Pratt reveals mother-in-law Maria Shriver's major parenting tips
Chris Pratt reveals mother-in-law Maria Shriver's major parenting tips
Hailey Bieber raises temperature in new maternity photos
Hailey Bieber raises temperature in new maternity photos
Jelly Roll sets fitness goals before ‘Turkey Day'
Jelly Roll sets fitness goals before ‘Turkey Day'
Jon Bon Jovi gushes about longtime pal Paul McCartney
Jon Bon Jovi gushes about longtime pal Paul McCartney