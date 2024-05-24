Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X 'promise to never fight' in new music video

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X just set the standard for friendships through their latest music collaboration.

In the music video, titled, He Knows, the two artists learned it the very hard way that they cannot let a men interfere with their bond.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024 the two pop artists found themselves arguing over a man who led the both of them on in a nightclub.

In the opening seconds of the video, the 27-year-old Havana hit-maker can be seen entering the club, partying with her friends and then dancing with the romantic interest she spotted.



As Lil Nas X, spots the man hanging out with Cabello, she approaches the 25-year-old artist, prompting him to walk away.

In another room now the Old Town Road musician and the Seniorita singer tackle each other, wrestling as he ripped out a blonde lock of hair, before a mannequin dressed as the mystery love interest appears and falls on the floor.

"Let's promise to never fight over a boy again," the Grammy winner told the Shameless singer, sealing the deal with a pinkie promise.