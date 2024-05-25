 
Mahira Khan channels her inner 'Anjali' from Shahrukh Khan's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Mahira's latest Instagram post gives flashbacks of Bollywood blockbuster movei from the late 1990s

May 25, 2024

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has shared a picture channeling the famous character of ‘Anjali’ from Bollywood classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in her latest Instagram post.

‘Anjali’, the character of the bubbly girl played by Kajol is familiar to almost every Bollywood fan and seems like Mahira also has some of its influence.

Wearing a button down white shirt paired with a blue jean, the 39-year-old actor is seen sitting on a chair in the picture. However, the cap worn backwards is something reminds the viewers of the fun-loving tomboy that reined over the screens in 1998.

Mahira captioned the picture as “Rahul is a cheater!” — a famous dialogue from the blockbuster movie — with a basketball emoji, giving flashbacks of Kajol as Anjali teasing Shahrukh Khan, who played the character of Rahul in the musical romance.

It’s well known that the Pakistani star is a huge Shahrukh Khan fan but this post tells that she’s also an admirer of Kajol as Anjali.

In the post script description, Mahira said that everyone reading this caption would be singing along the dialogue with an urge to wear their caps backwards like Anjali. 

It may be noted that Mahira is an internationally acclaimed artist and has worked as lead against Bollywood's "King Khan" in Indian movie Raees.

