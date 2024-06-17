 
Why fans love Aemond Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon'?

Ewan Mitchell reacts to question about Aemond Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon'

By
Web Desk

June 17, 2024

Why fans love Aemond Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon'?

Ewan Mitchell, who plays Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon, was asked this question, and his response was that he was not sure.

In a chat with UPROXX, he was asked about his thoughts on fans leaning toward his character in season one.

"I'm not sure. I always think of that young, neglected boy who wasn't given a dragon egg like the rest of the kids in the family," he shared.

Explaining the fan's possible reasons to like him, Ewan said, "He was different, and he was bullied for being different, and yet he managed to claim the largest, worst dragon in the known world. Tt's certainly a feat of courage."

He continued, "So there's something commendable about staring adversity in the face in that regard, I think that is one of the most redeeming elements of the character, the kid that he was."

House of the Dragon season two premieres on June 17.

