Justin Timberlake celebrates his kids in sweet Father's Day message

Justin Timberlake shares 2 kids with his wife Jessica Biel

June 16, 2024

Justin Timberlake, currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, shared a heartfelt message on Father's day.

Timberlake, who shares two sons Silas and Phineas with wife Jessica Biel, celebrated his kids.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Toxic singer shared photos with his sons alongside a sweet note.

Justin Timberlake shares 2 kids with his wife Jessica Biel

In the caption, Timberlake wrote, "My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy."

"I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose," he continued.

Timberlake humorously added, "Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open."

The NSYNC member concluded with a message for all the dads, saying, "Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you!"

