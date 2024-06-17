Jennifer Lopez's last-ditch effort to save Ben Affleck's marriage?

Reports are sounding the alarm that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are heading to a divorce, so in this tense situation, the latter took to social media to hail the Batman star for being a superb dad on Father's Day.



Though the couple shares no children, the Oscar winner is a father to three children, whom he shares with ex-Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, the post did not have a lengthy caption; instead, it was just a picture of him from his 2001 Peal Harbor movie and Jen's simple words to convey her emotions: "Our Hero. Happy Father's Day."

The tribute comes at a time when rumours were rife that the pair were going through a difficult phase of marriage, which sources say might turn into a separation if things did not smooth out.

Insiders tell In Touch that Ben believes the expiry of his marriage is over, and the question of parting ways is not if but when.

He is "not backing down" and is "100 percent committed" to going through with the divorce," noting, "It's just a question of timing."

"The last thing Ben wants to do is hurt Jen," the tipster tattled. "He still loves and respects her and, of course, the family situation comes into this heavily, which is why he's agreed to do this in a civilized and loving way, just like he did with Jennifer Garner."