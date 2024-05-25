 
Geo News

Taylor Swift learns Portuguese for fans at 'amazing' Lisbon concert

Taylor Swift held her first-ever 'Eras Tour' concert in Portugal, Lisbon, on Friday, May 24, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 25, 2024

Taylor Swift learns Portuguese for fans at amazing Lisbon concert
Taylor Swift learns Portuguese for fans at 'amazing' Lisbon concert

Taylor Swift just interacted with her fans in Portugal, adding a personal touch of the country as she performed her first Eras Tour concert in Lisbon.

The 34-year-old Lover crooner took the stage in Lisbon on Friday, May 24, 2024, to perform her first-ever show of the Eras Tour in Portugal and addressed her spectators in Portuguese.

According to a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by The Hollywood Reporter, Swift addressed the excited crowd of the Estádio da Luz stadium to express her gratitude.

“Muito obrigada,” the Anti-Hero singer said while placing her hand on her heart, which translates to “thank you very much" in English.

“Oh, Lisbon you … you’re making me feel amazing right now!” Swift added, clutching her chest again as the crowd erupted into thunderous cheers.

Meanwhile in another video also posted by THR on the social media platform, the songstress was also heard speaking in Portuguese as she asked a security guard for help.

As Taylor Swift was performing, The Smallest Man in the World, from her new album The Tortured Poets Department, she addressed the guard saying, “Ayuda por favor,” pointing out to the crowd.

Millie Bobby Brown introduces the world to her 'handsome' family addition
Millie Bobby Brown introduces the world to her 'handsome' family addition
Mahira Khan channels her inner 'Anjali' from Shahrukh Khan's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
Mahira Khan channels her inner 'Anjali' from Shahrukh Khan's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
Former model Zainab Jamil suspects 'husband behind murder attempt'
Former model Zainab Jamil suspects 'husband behind murder attempt'
'Heartbroken' Tiffani Thiessen announces father's death: 'He had a heart of gold'
'Heartbroken' Tiffani Thiessen announces father's death: 'He had a heart of gold'
Kid Cudi shares update from hospital after second foot surgery
Kid Cudi shares update from hospital after second foot surgery
Madonna calls it quits with beau Josh Popper due to busy schedule
Madonna calls it quits with beau Josh Popper due to busy schedule
Charlie Puth thought Taylor Swift name-drop was 'prank'
Charlie Puth thought Taylor Swift name-drop was 'prank'
Hailey Bieber radiates pregnancy glow during Japan getaway: See photos
Hailey Bieber radiates pregnancy glow during Japan getaway: See photos
Drake sparks controversy with 'BBL Drizzy' verse on Sexyy Red's track
Drake sparks controversy with 'BBL Drizzy' verse on Sexyy Red's track
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi secretly married? Big wedding ahead
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi secretly married? Big wedding ahead
Travis Scott, Alexander 'AE' Edwards get into serious fight at Cannes party
Travis Scott, Alexander 'AE' Edwards get into serious fight at Cannes party
Eminem gears to release new album, 'The Death of Slim Shady'
Eminem gears to release new album, 'The Death of Slim Shady'