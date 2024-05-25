Taylor Swift learns Portuguese for fans at 'amazing' Lisbon concert

Taylor Swift just interacted with her fans in Portugal, adding a personal touch of the country as she performed her first Eras Tour concert in Lisbon.

The 34-year-old Lover crooner took the stage in Lisbon on Friday, May 24, 2024, to perform her first-ever show of the Eras Tour in Portugal and addressed her spectators in Portuguese.

According to a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by The Hollywood Reporter, Swift addressed the excited crowd of the Estádio da Luz stadium to express her gratitude.

“Muito obrigada,” the Anti-Hero singer said while placing her hand on her heart, which translates to “thank you very much" in English.



“Oh, Lisbon you … you’re making me feel amazing right now!” Swift added, clutching her chest again as the crowd erupted into thunderous cheers.

Meanwhile in another video also posted by THR on the social media platform, the songstress was also heard speaking in Portuguese as she asked a security guard for help.

As Taylor Swift was performing, The Smallest Man in the World, from her new album The Tortured Poets Department, she addressed the guard saying, “Ayuda por favor,” pointing out to the crowd.