Post Malone teams up with Blake Shelton for new music

Post Malone, the American rapper and singer, teased a new country track on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The artist took to his official Instagram account to share a post that included a short portion of a song which is a work-in-progress under him and Blake Shelton.

Malone, in his studio, was seen grooving to the beat while helping himself to a drink. The hype-filled, upbeat song consists of lyrics about Friday night partying, with both the singers’ vocals providing an artistic blend.

"Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke," the two artists are seen cheerily singing simultaneously. "I'm 'bout to get on a buzz/I'm 'bout to get on a roll. I've been breaking my back, just keepin' up with the Joneses/Y'all know what I mean, y'all know how it goes," they sang further.

In one more of Shelton’s posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, he can be seen viewing the above-mentioned video of Malone as well as dancing to it while sipping on a drink.