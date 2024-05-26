 
Post Malone teams up with Blake Shelton for new music

Post Malone collaborated with the country musician, Blake Shelton for latest music

May 26, 2024

Post Malone, the American rapper and singer, teased a new country track on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The artist took to his official Instagram account to share a post that included a short portion of a song which is a work-in-progress under him and Blake Shelton.

Malone, in his studio, was seen grooving to the beat while helping himself to a drink. The hype-filled, upbeat song consists of lyrics about Friday night partying, with both the singers’ vocals providing an artistic blend.

Post Malone teams up with Blake Shelton for new music

"Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke," the two artists are seen cheerily singing simultaneously. "I'm 'bout to get on a buzz/I'm 'bout to get on a roll. I've been breaking my back, just keepin' up with the Joneses/Y'all know what I mean, y'all know how it goes," they sang further.

In one more of Shelton’s posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, he can be seen viewing the above-mentioned video of Malone as well as dancing to it while sipping on a drink. 

