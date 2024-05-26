Lady Gaga's 2024 Met Gala dress would have broken internet

Passion for fashion is deep in Lady Gaga, as the star revealed the outfit she would wear if she attended the 2024 Met Gala, which likely would go viral on the internet.

The dress was, by all means, A Star is Born actress's unique and bold approach to fashion. The theme of this year's event was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and the dress code was The Garden of Time.

Following it, the outfit somewhat gave a spooky look as the 38-year-old was fully covered in a black dress, a flower on her lips; her eyes were surrounded with the elaborate details of the outfit, and an attached piece behind which went from one arm to another.

"THIS IS WHAT I WOULD HAVE WORN TO THE MET GALA. THE GIMP OF THE GARDEN," the House of Gucci star captioned.

AZIZ was the designer of the stunning outfit, and Philip Treacy did the work on the mask.

Coming back to Lady, she has not appeared at the fashion gala since 2019.

But, this year's absence, some said, was due to a clash with Joker: Folie à Deux filming schedule.