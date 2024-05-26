 
Selection committee decides not to appoint anyone as vice-captain

PCB, in a statement, says no offer was made to any player to become skipper Babar Azam's deputy

By
Faizan Lakhani

May 26, 2024

An undated image of the Pakistan Cricket Board Headquarters building in Lahore. — AFP
  • PCB says no offer was made to anyone.
  • Shaheen turns down vice-captaincy offer. 
  • Babar was reinstated as captain in March. 

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the selection committee has decided not to appoint a vice-captain of the Green Shirts.

PCB’s response came after it was revealed that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi wasn’t interested in taking up the role of vice-captain that was offered to him a day earlier. 

“During Friday’s selection committee meeting, discussions on vice-captaincy took place. However, it was unanimously decided not to appoint anyone,” said the PCB statement.

“As such no offer was made to anyone,” the statement added.

A day earlier, multiple sources claimed that selectors had approached Shaheen, asking if he would be interested in the role of vice-captain. However, the discussion couldn’t proceed further after the pacer expressed no interest.

Sources close to Shaheen confirmed that the selection committee had offered the pacer to become the team's vice-captain and skipper Babar Azam's second-in-command, which he refused to accept.

The development came after the board, in March, reinstated Babar as the white-ball captain, replacing Shaheen, after the newly formed selection committee's recommendation to change the skipper.

Under Zaka Ashraf, the cricket body had appointed the fast-bowler as the white-ball captain following the team's drubbing in the ICC World Cup 2023. 

