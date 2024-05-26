Selection committee decides not to appoint anyone as vice-captain

An undated image of the Pakistan Cricket Board Headquarters building in Lahore. — AFP

PCB says no offer was made to anyone.

Shaheen turns down vice-captaincy offer.

Babar was reinstated as captain in March.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the selection committee has decided not to appoint a vice-captain of the Green Shirts.



PCB’s response came after it was revealed that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi wasn’t interested in taking up the role of vice-captain that was offered to him a day earlier.

“During Friday’s selection committee meeting, discussions on vice-captaincy took place. However, it was unanimously decided not to appoint anyone,” said the PCB statement.

“As such no offer was made to anyone,” the statement added.

A day earlier, multiple sources claimed that selectors had approached Shaheen, asking if he would be interested in the role of vice-captain. However, the discussion couldn’t proceed further after the pacer expressed no interest.

Sources close to Shaheen confirmed that the selection committee had offered the pacer to become the team's vice-captain and skipper Babar Azam's second-in-command, which he refused to accept.



The development came after the board, in March, reinstated Babar as the white-ball captain, replacing Shaheen, after the newly formed selection committee's recommendation to change the skipper.



Under Zaka Ashraf, the cricket body had appointed the fast-bowler as the white-ball captain following the team's drubbing in the ICC World Cup 2023.