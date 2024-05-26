VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend takes daughters on shopping spree

Georgina Rodriguez goes shopping with kids. — Instagram@georginagio

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stepped out with her daughters for a Saturday shopping spree in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, where she has been living since her beau joined Al Nassr.

The 30-year-old Argentine-Spanish influencer shared a glimpse of their shopping spree on social media as she posted videos and photos on her Instagram Stories.

In the video, Rodriguez's daughters, whom she shares with the Al Nassr star, can be seen playing inside a toy store while one of them attempted to drive a toy bike.

Cristiano Ronaldo's daughters shop for toys. — Instagram/@georginagio

She also shared a snap showing aisles full of toys and baby dolls, which she captioned: "Paradise."



One of the videos she posted showed rows of children's colourful bicycles.

Before giving followers a glimpse of her shopping spree with her daughters, she posted another video on her Instagram Stories.

In the video, Rodriguez's youngest daughter can be seen aggressively playing with her mom's cup of water and a baby doll.

Ronaldo's beau captioned the video: "Goodbye to my glass of water..."

Their shopping spree came after Rodriguez's stylish weekend night out with family and friends as they cooled down in scorching Riyadh heat with some sushi dinner.