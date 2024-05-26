 
Geo News

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend takes daughters on shopping spree

Georgina Rodriguez took over the toy aisle with her daughters but what did they buy?

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldos girlfriend takes daughters on shopping spree
Georgina Rodriguez goes shopping with kids. — Instagram@georginagio

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stepped out with her daughters for a Saturday shopping spree in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, where she has been living since her beau joined Al Nassr.

The 30-year-old Argentine-Spanish influencer shared a glimpse of their shopping spree on social media as she posted videos and photos on her Instagram Stories.

In the video, Rodriguez's daughters, whom she shares with the Al Nassr star, can be seen playing inside a toy store while one of them attempted to drive a toy bike.

Cristiano Ronaldo's daughters shop for toys. — Instagram/@georginagio

She also shared a snap showing aisles full of toys and baby dolls, which she captioned: "Paradise."

One of the videos she posted showed rows of children's colourful bicycles.

Before giving followers a glimpse of her shopping spree with her daughters, she posted another video on her Instagram Stories.

In the video, Rodriguez's youngest daughter can be seen aggressively playing with her mom's cup of water and a baby doll.

Ronaldo's beau captioned the video: "Goodbye to my glass of water..."

Their shopping spree came after Rodriguez's stylish weekend night out with family and friends as they cooled down in scorching Riyadh heat with some sushi dinner.

T20 World Cup 2024: ICC to set up fan park in Rawalpindi for Pak vs Ind clash
T20 World Cup 2024: ICC to set up fan park in Rawalpindi for Pak vs Ind clash
Selection committee decides not to appoint anyone as vice-captain
Selection committee decides not to appoint anyone as vice-captain
Pak vs Eng: I am comfortable with bowling at any position, says Imad Wasim
Pak vs Eng: I am comfortable with bowling at any position, says Imad Wasim
WATCH: Pakistan fan in tears over England's loss, Babar's 'poor performance' video
WATCH: Pakistan fan in tears over England's loss, Babar's 'poor performance'
PAK vs ENG: England defeat Pakistan by 23 runs in second T20I
PAK vs ENG: England defeat Pakistan by 23 runs in second T20I
Shaheen Afridi turned down vice-captaincy due to THESE reasons
Shaheen Afridi turned down vice-captaincy due to THESE reasons
T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen Afridi declines PCB's vice-captaincy offer
T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen Afridi declines PCB's vice-captaincy offer
Inter Miami boss opens up on leaving out Messi against Vancouver Whitecaps
Inter Miami boss opens up on leaving out Messi against Vancouver Whitecaps
Ronaldo vs Messi: Ex-footballer thinks THIS player is 'more complete'
Ronaldo vs Messi: Ex-footballer thinks THIS player is 'more complete'
WATCH: Babar Azam's fan announces to gift luxury car if he scores century today video
WATCH: Babar Azam's fan announces to gift luxury car if he scores century today
Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes crushed
Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes crushed
This is what Cristiano Ronaldo has been fighting for years
This is what Cristiano Ronaldo has been fighting for years